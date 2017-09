Oct 27(Reuters) - Alten SA :

* 9-month revenue 1.14 billion euros versus 1.02 billion euros year ago

* Confirms progressive improvement in H2 of organic growth, which should reach 4 pct at constant exchange rates

* Confirms that it sees significant improvement in H2 operating margin compared to H1

Source text: bit.ly/1XwZSol

Further company coverage: