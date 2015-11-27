FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Retail Estates H1 rental income rises to 29.6 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Retail Estates H1 rental income rises to 29.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Retail Estates SA :

* H1 rental income 29.6 million euros ($31.4 million), up 14.58 percent

* Occupancy rate on Sept. 30 at 98.17 percent, compared with 98.78 percent on March 31

* Fair value of real estate portfolio (project developments included) 975.8 million euros at Sept. 30

* H1 net current result up by 23.98 percent to 16.7 million euros

* NAV (fair value) per share 49.14 euros (excluding 50 percent of the expected dividend) on Sept. 30 versus 47.33 euros (excluding dividend) on March 31

* Expected dividend of 3.20 euros gross per share is confirmed

* H1 operating income 27.0 million euros versus 23.5 million euros year ago

Source text: bit.ly/1OkwhMs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.