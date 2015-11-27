BRIEF-Retail Estates H1 rental income rises to 29.6 mln euros

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Retail Estates SA :

* H1 rental income 29.6 million euros ($31.4 million), up 14.58 percent

* Occupancy rate on Sept. 30 at 98.17 percent, compared with 98.78 percent on March 31

* Fair value of real estate portfolio (project developments included) 975.8 million euros at Sept. 30

* H1 net current result up by 23.98 percent to 16.7 million euros

* NAV (fair value) per share 49.14 euros (excluding 50 percent of the expected dividend) on Sept. 30 versus 47.33 euros (excluding dividend) on March 31

* Expected dividend of 3.20 euros gross per share is confirmed

* H1 operating income 27.0 million euros versus 23.5 million euros year ago

Source text: bit.ly/1OkwhMs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)