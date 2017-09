Jan 25 (Reuters) - Bigben Interactive SA

* Q3 revenue 74.4 million euros ($80.56 million) versus 73.9 million euros previous year

* Confirms FY target of revenue of over 195 million euros

* Confirms FY target of current operating income of over 3 percent ($1 = 0.9235 euros)