BRIEF-Eurosic to acquire Foncière de Paris
March 4, 2016 / 5:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eurosic to acquire Foncière de Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Eurosic SA :

* Has signed agreements covering 79 pct of the capital of Foncière de Paris with its main shareholders

* To submit voluntary public offer to acquire all capital of Foncière de Paris

* Price of offer is 136 euros ($149.57) per share or 24 Eurosic shares or convertible bonds for 7 Foncière de Paris shares

* Price of offer for Foncière de Paris convertible bonds is 188.82 euros per bond or 216 Eurosic convertible bonds and 684.11 euros for 49 Foncière de Paris convertible bonds

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9093 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
