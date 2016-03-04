BRIEF-Eurosic to acquire Foncière de Paris

March 4 (Reuters) - Eurosic SA :

* Has signed agreements covering 79 pct of the capital of Foncière de Paris with its main shareholders

* To submit voluntary public offer to acquire all capital of Foncière de Paris

* Price of offer is 136 euros ($149.57) per share or 24 Eurosic shares or convertible bonds for 7 Foncière de Paris shares

* Price of offer for Foncière de Paris convertible bonds is 188.82 euros per bond or 216 Eurosic convertible bonds and 684.11 euros for 49 Foncière de Paris convertible bonds

