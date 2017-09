March 24 (Reuters) - Ion Beam Applications SA :

* FY net profit of 61.2 million euros ($68.38 million), up 151.9 percent

* FY group revenue up 22.6 percent to 270 million euros

* FY REBIT up 28.9 percent to 29.6 million euros

* Reiterates 2016 financial guidance issued in Feb. 2016

* Will recommend a total dividend of 1.39 euro per share