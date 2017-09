May 3 (Reuters) - Gfi Informatique SA :

* Q1 revenue 243.0 million euros versus 218.8 million euros ($251.73 million) year ago

* Confirms, in equal conditions, its target of revenue growth and improved operating margin for 2016

* Proposes dividend of 0.15 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8692 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)