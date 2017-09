May 10 (Reuters) - JCDecaux SA :

* Reports Q1 adjusted revenue of 748.5 million euros ($852.2 million) up 15.3 pct (reported)

* Adjusted organic revenue growth in Q2 2016 expected to be around 3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)