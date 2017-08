July 28 (Reuters) - Les Nouveaux Constructeurs Sa :

* H1 revenue 263.3 million euros versus 209.5 million euros ($231.75 million) year ago

* Real estate portfolio at June 30 3.16 billion euros , up 7 percent versus Dec 31, 2015

* Order book at June 30 1.05 billion euros, up 12 percent versus Dec 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9040 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)