July 28 (Reuters) - GFI Informatique SA :

* H1 operating income 17.8 million euros versus 12.8 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue 502.1 million euros versus 437.0 million euros year ago

* H1 net income 8.2 million euros versus 2.9 million euros year ago

* H2 should confirm growth seen in H1; confirms target of improving operating margin