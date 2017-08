Aug 2 (Reuters) - Maisons Du Monde SA :

* Q2 revenue 200.3 million euros ($224.84 million) versus 155.6 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 40.3 million euros versus 26.3 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss 53.9 million euros

* Expects to raise FY guidance when it announces Q3 sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)