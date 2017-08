Sept 14 (Reuters) - Compagnie Lebon SA :

* H1 net income group share 10.0 million euros versus 8.1 million euros year ago

* Revalued net assets at June 30, 2016 267.4 million euros versus 255.3 million euros at June 30, 2015

* Confirms objective of doubling value between 2013 and 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)