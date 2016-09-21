UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 21
Sept 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points, or 0.1 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Sept 21 DBV Technologies SA :
* FDA gives fast track status to Viaskin Milk
* Results of phase I/II clinical study of Viaskin Milk should be presented in H2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Sept 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points, or 0.1 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* A Malin Corporation Plc investee company, Novan Inc today successfully completed an initial public offering of its shares
TOKYO, Sept 21 Japanese stocks rose nearly 2 percent on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan overhauled its monetary policy, potentially easing pressure on banks and insurers.