BRIEF-Genticel cash & cash equivalents of 21.5 mln euros at end Sept. 30, 2015
October 28, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Genticel cash & cash equivalents of 21.5 mln euros at end Sept. 30, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28(Reuters) - Genticel SA :

* Given the current development stage of its therapeutic vaccines candidates, Genticel has no sales to report for Q3

* Cash & cash equivalents and liquid investments of 21.5 million euros ($23.8 million) as at September 30, 2015, in line with company expectations (vs. 25.2 million euros on June 30, 2015)

* Cash burn during the third quarter (i.e. 3.7 million euros) was driven by continuing investments in the ongoing GTL001 (ProCervix) phase 2 in Europe as well as the set-up of a GTL001 phase 1 in the USA

Source text: bit.ly/1RBLuaB

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9028 euros Gdynia Newsroom

