BRIEF-VGP FY gross rental income rises 77.9 pct to 17.1 mln euros

March 1 (Reuters) - VGP NV :

* Enters into 50/50 joint venture with Allianz Real Estate at the end of February 2016

* Initial transaction value is in excess of 500 million euros ($544.25 million)

* 77.9 pct growth in FY gross rental income (+ 7.5 million euros) to 17.1 million euros

* FY net profit of 86.6 million euros (+ 37.2 million euros against 2014)

* Net valuation of the property portfolio as at Dec. 31, 2015 showed a net valuation gain of 104.0 million euros against a net valuation gain of 53.9 million euros per Dec 31, 2014

* In 2016, should be able to continue to substantially expand rent income and property portfolio through completion and start-up of additional new buildings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9187 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)