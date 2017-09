BRIEF-Adocia FY operating result swings to profit of 10.1 mln euros

March 16 (Reuters) - Adocia SA :

* FY operating profit of 10.1 million euros ($11.18 million)versus loss of 17.2 million euros year ago

* FY net profit 12.6 million euros versus loss of 20.7 million euros year ago

* FY revenue of 36.9 million versus eur 0.7 million year ago

* In H1 2016, 2 phase 1b/2a studies on biochaperone combo are expected

* Cash position at the end of Dec. 2015 of 72 million euros versus 49.8 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1S4pJlp Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9033 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)