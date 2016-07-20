FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco H1 recurring net result up at 575 million euros
#Financials
July 20, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco H1 recurring net result up at 575 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Unibail-rodamco :

* H1 recurring net result of 575 million euros versus 528 million euros ($580.9 million) a year ago

* H1 net rental income of 781 million euros versus 725 million euros a year ago

* H1 EPRA triple net asset value per share of 174.4 euros versus 169.9 euros a year ago

* Expects to generate recurring EPS for 2016 of around 11.20 euros, the top end of range of 11.00-11.20 euros for the FY provided in February 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9089 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

