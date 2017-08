July 20 (Reuters) - Prodware SA

* Q2 revenue EUR 41.9 million ($46.10 million) down 12.3% at constant scope

* H1 revenue EUR 84.4 million down 5.5% at constant scope

* Q2 results impacted in particular by strikes and floods in France Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9089 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)