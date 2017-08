July 21 (Reuters) - Etam Developpement SCA :

* H1 revenue of 633.8 million euros ($697.88 million), down 1.8 percent at constant scope

* Q2 revenue of 284.6 million euros, down 4.2 percent at constant scope