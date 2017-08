July 21 (Reuters) - Damartex Sa :

* Q4 revenue of 152.2 million euros ($167.59 million), up 3.0 pct at constant exchange rates

* FY revenue of 717.3 million euros, up 2.6 pct at constant exchange rates Source text: bit.ly/29WeDiS Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9082 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)