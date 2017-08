BRIEF-Klepierre H1 net rental income up at 535.3 mln euros

July 26 (Reuters) - Klepierre SA :

* H1 total net rental income is 535.3 million euros ($588.0 million) versus 525.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 total revenue is 647.7 million euros versus 654.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 EPRA NAV per share of 34.8 euros versus 32.0 euros a year ago

* H1 net current cash flow per share is 1.16 euros versus 1.07 euros a year ago

* 2016 full-year guidance revised upward

* Targeting net current cash flow per share of at least 2.25 euros for 2016, above the 2.23-2.25 euros per share range guidance announced in February 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9103 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)