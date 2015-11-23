BRIEF-Altran Technologies sees FY 2020 revenue over EUR 3 bln

Nov 23(Reuters) - Altran Technologies SA :

* Sees FY 2020 revenue over 3 billion euros ($3.19 billion)

* Sees FY 2020 EBIT margin at about 13 pct of revenue

* Sees FY 2020 free cash-flow at 7 pct of revenue

* Sees engineering and R&D services market around 220 billion euros by 2020, aims to serve 20 pct of this

* US: change dimension to reach 500 million euros by 2020

* Germany: invest and grow to above 400 million euros by 2020

* Sees EPS growth of over 100 pct over 2016-2020 Source text for Eikon

