Jan 21 (Reuters) - Etam Developpement SCA :

* Reports Q4 revenue of 347.4 million euros ($376.0 million), down 0.5 pct lfl yoy

* FY revenue is 1.30 billion euros, up 1.6 pct lfl yoy

* At Dec 31, 2015, there were 4,098 retail outlets (945 in Europe, 2,877 in China and 276 operated by international franchises)

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9239 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)