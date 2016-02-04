FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cofinimmo FY net result group share swings to profit of 104.0 mln euros
#Financials
February 4, 2016 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cofinimmo FY net result group share swings to profit of 104.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Cofinimmo SA :

* Gross rental revenues up 3.8 pct over the last 12 months (down 0.7 pct on a like-for-like basis)

* FY fair value investment property portfolio is 3.13 billion euros ($3.50 billion) vs 3.20 billion euros a year ago

* FY property result is 207.5 million euros vs 208.1 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit group share is 104.0 million euros vs a loss of 52.7 million euros a year ago

* FY operating margin is 84.0 pct vs 85.4 pct year ago

* Occupancy rate at Dec 31, 2015 stood at 94.9 pct vs 95.2 pct a year ago

* Projects gross dividend distribution of 5.50 euros per ordinary share for the financial year 2016

* Forecast of the 2015 dividend is maintained at 5.50 euros gross

* Net current result group share: 6.19 eur/share, taking into account a committed investment pipeline of 249.0 million euros over 2016-2018

Source text: bit.ly/1K0JFFK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
