BRIEF-Faurecia H2 net income group share up 173 pct at 213 mln euros
February 11, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Faurecia H2 net income group share up 173 pct at 213 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Faurecia SA :

* Reports H2 total revenue of 10.19 billion euros ($11.51 billion) vs 9.50 billion euros year ago

* H2 operating income is 489 million euros vs 372 million euros year ago

* H2 net income group share is 213 million euros vs 78 million euros a year ago

* H2 net financial debt amounts to 963 million euros, down 425 million euros vs Dec. 2014

* Proposed dividend of 0.65 euros, up 86 pct versus 0.35 euros paid in 2015

* Faurecia expects, for 2016, a very moderate growth of worldwide automotive production

* Expects 2016 growth in sales between 1-3 pct (at constant exchange rates and scope)

* Expects for 2016 an improvement in operating margin of between 20 and 60 bp, thus giving an operating margin of between 4.6-5.0 pct of total sales

* Expects 2016 net cash flow of around 300 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

