BRIEF-Ingenico Group FY EBIT rises 21 pct to 437 mln euros
February 18, 2016 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ingenico Group FY EBIT rises 21 pct to 437 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Ingenico Group SA :

* Reports FY revenue of 2.20 billion euros ($2.44 billion) vs 1.85 billion euros a year ago

* FY EBIT is 437 million euros vs 361 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit attributable to shareholders is 230 million euros vs 172 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 1.30 euros/share, up 30 pct

* Sees 2016 organic growth of c. 10 pct on a lfl basis at constant forex

* Sees 2016 ebitda margin of c. 21 pct Source text: bit.ly/1PTDSi8 Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9017 euros Gdynia Newsroom

