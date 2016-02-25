FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Montea FY net profit jumps to 24.0 mln euros
February 25, 2016 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Montea FY net profit jumps to 24.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Montea CVA :

* Reports FY net rental profit of 34.3 million euros ($37.8 million) vs 26.8 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit is 24.0 million euros vs 6.1 million euros a year ago

* FY fair value of the real estate portfolio is 480.7 million euros vs 400.9 million euros a year ago

* Occupancy rate at year-end is 96.0 pct vs 96.6 pct yr ago

* Proposal to pay out a dividend of 2.03 euros per share

* Aim to reach the milestone of 600 million euros in fair value for the property portfolio in 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1T8zQsx Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

