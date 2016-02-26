BRIEF-Carmat announces 50 mln euro equity financing

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Carmat SA :

* Announces capital increase plan for a minimum of 50.0 million euros ($55.0 million) (issue premium included)

* Is for further industrial and clinical development to seek CE mark approval

* A pool of strategic investors will fully subscribe the 50.0 million euro equity financing

* Reserved capital increase may be potentially supplemented by a private placement among qualified investors of a size yet to be determined

* Airbus is taking 22.0 pct; Cornovum (Bpifrance & french state) is taking 34.0 pct

