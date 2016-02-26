FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Carmat announces 50 mln euro equity financing
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 26, 2016 / 1:38 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Carmat announces 50 mln euro equity financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Carmat SA :

* Announces capital increase plan for a minimum of 50.0 million euros ($55.0 million) (issue premium included)

* Is for further industrial and clinical development to seek CE mark approval

* A pool of strategic investors will fully subscribe the 50.0 million euro equity financing

* Reserved capital increase may be potentially supplemented by a private placement among qualified investors of a size yet to be determined

* Airbus is taking 22.0 pct; Cornovum (Bpifrance & french state) is taking 34.0 pct

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9088 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.