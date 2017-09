BRIEF-Atenor Group FY net result group share up at 20.0 mln euros

March 7 (Reuters) - Atenor Group SA :

* FY operating revenue 116.7 million euros ($128.48 million) vs 110.8 million euros year ago

* FY turnover 107.9 million euros vs 106.8 million euros year ago

* FY net consolidated result group share 20.0 million euros vs 15.3 million euros year ago

* Board of directors will propose gross dividend of 2.00 euro per share to general assembly

* Dividend ex date: April 25; payment date: April 28

Source text: bit.ly/1YneQgT

