REFILE-BRIEF-Genticel FY net loss widens to 11.2 mln euros

March 14 (Reuters) - Genticel Sa :

* FY net loss of 11.2 million euros versus loss of 10.9 million euros ($12.16 million) year ago

* Will defer by 12 months semi-industrial production planned for GTL002 phase 1 trial

* FY operating loss of 11.4 million euros versus loss of 11.0 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 178,000 euros versus no revenue year ago

* Will defer by 12 months industrial GMP production at commercial scale planned for GTL001 phase 3

* Cash position as of Dec. 31 of 21.8 million euros versus 32.8 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:

