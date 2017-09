March 15 (Reuters) - Herige SA :

* Reports FY operating loss (before IFRS 5) of 9.2 million euros ($10.2 million) vs profit of 4.5 million euros a year ago

* FY group net loss (before IFRS 5) is 14.6 million euros vs profit of 0.8 million euros a year ago

* Does not propose a dividend for 2015

