March 31 (Reuters) - Business & Decision SA :

* FY current operating income 5.9 million euros ($6.72 million) versus 8.8 million euros year ago

* FY net income group share 1.0 million euros versus 4.1 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 224.2 million euros versus 204.9 million euros year ago

* Says should return to better margin levels in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1RA5hXt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8784 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)