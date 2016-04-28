FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quest for Growth Q1 gross operating income swingsd to loss of 3.1 million euro
April 28, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Quest for Growth Q1 gross operating income swingsd to loss of 3.1 million euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28(Reuters) - Quest for Growth NV :

* Q1 gross operating loss 3.1 million euro vs profit of 14.2 million euro ($16.08 million) a year ago

* Q1 operating loss 3.6 million euro vs profit of 13.7 million euro a year ago

* Q1 loss after taxes of 3.9 million euro vs profit of 13.8 million euro a year ago

* Q1 return on equity amounts to -3.53 pct

* NAV at March 31 is 9.21 euro vs 8.94 euro on Feb. 29

* Outlook for the stock markets remains to a large extent unchanged compared to the beginning of this year

Source text: bit.ly/1N39Xsx

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8831 euros Gdynia Newsroom

