April 28 (Reuters) - Softimat SA :

* Reports FY rental income of 1.4 million euros ($1.6 million) vs 1.7 million euros a year ago

* FY operating loss is 0.4 million euros vs profit of 1.2 million euros a year ago

* FY net loss of 0.3 million euros vs profit of 1.1 million euros a year ago

* Sees minimum FY 2016 rental income around 950,000 euros, estimated down 32 pct yoy Source text: bit.ly/1T7oKhP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)