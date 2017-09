April 28 (Reuters) - Kleppiere SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 322.8 million euros ($365.5 million) vs 320.1 million euros a year ago

* Q1 retailer sales were up 2.9 pct

* Full year guidance confirmed: net current cash flow per share of 2.23-2.25 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8831 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)