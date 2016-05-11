BRIEF-IBA cash position at end Q1 jumps to 104.9 mln euros

May 11 (Reuters) - Ion Beam Applications SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 64.6 million euros ($73.5 million), up 10.2 pct YoY

* Guidance for 2016 reiterated for both topline growth and REBIT margin

* Net cash position at end Q1 is 104.9 million euros versus 22.4 million euros at end of Q1 2015

* Sees 2016 revenue growth greater than 20 pct, with double digit annual growth thereafter

* Sees 2016 operating margin of 11 pct, increasing to 13-15 pct by 2018

* Says is planning to maintain a dividend payout ratio of 30 pct

* Proton therapy and other accelerators backlog amounts to 355.4 million euros at end Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8788 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)