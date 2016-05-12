FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biocartis reiterates guidance for 2016
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Healthcare
May 12, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Biocartis reiterates guidance for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Biocartis Group NV :

* Cash position end of Q1 2016 amounted to about 84 million euro ($95.9 million)

* Guidance for 2016 reiterated

* On track to complete critical mass of solid biopsy testing for oncology in H1 2016 with the planned launch of a solid biopsy lung cancer panel in Q2 2016

* Installed base growth progressed further in Q1 2016 and is on track to realise target of adding 150-175 idylla instruments in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8758 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

