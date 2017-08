July 19 (Reuters) - Le Noble Age SA :

* Q2 revenue EUR 114.0 million ($125.54 million) versus EUR 95.9 million year ago

* H1 revenue EUR 220.5 million versus EUR 222.4 million year ago

* Sees for 2016 operating revenues over EUR 385 million Source text: bit.ly/29M4rHV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9081 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)