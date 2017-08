July 19 (Reuters) - Spineway SAS :

* Reoirts H1 revenue of 2.4 million euros ($2.6 million) versus 2.8 million euros a year ago

* Reiterates revenue guidance of 10 million euros for 2018

* Confirms strong improvement of profitability for 2016 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9081 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)