FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dassault Systemes Q2 profits rise, confirms 2016 objectives
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 21, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dassault Systemes Q2 profits rise, confirms 2016 objectives

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Dassault Systemes SA :

* Reports Q2 total revenue (IFRS) of 754.0 million euros ($831.9 million) versus 715.7 million euros a year ago

* Q2 IFRS operating income 161.4 million euros versus 157.7 million euros a year ago

* Q2 IFRS net income (equity holders of the parent) 101.3 million euros versus 100.3 million euros a year ago

* Net operating cash flow increased 8 percent to 449.1 million euros for six months ended June 30, 2016, compared to 416.8 million euros in H1 2015

* Sees Q3 non-IFRS total revenue objective of about 715-725 million euros

* Sees Q3 non-IFRS EPS of about 0.54-0.57 euros

* Sees Q3 non-IFRS operating margin of about 30-30.5 pct

* 2016 non-IFRS financial objectives reaffirmed, with strong H2 software revenue growth

* Sees 2016 non-IFRS EPS of about 2.40 euros, representing a growth objective of about 7 percent, as reported

* Sees 2016 non-IFRS revenue growth objective of about 6-7 pct in constant currencies at 2.990-3.015 billion euros

* Sees 2016 non-IFRS operating margin of about 31 pct , compared to 2015 where the non-IFRS operating margin was 30.8 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.