July 26 (Reuters) - Ingenico Group SA :

* Reports H1 revenue of 1.13 billion euros ($1.24 billion) versus 1.06 billion euros a year ago

* H1 EBIT is 206 million euros versus 221 million euros a year ago

* H1 net income group share 122 million euros versus 122 million euros a year ago

* Maintains objective for 2016; organic growth above or equal to 10 percent and EBITDA margin of c. 21 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9108 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)