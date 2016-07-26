BRIEF-Worldline H1 net income group share rises to 92.1 million euros

July 26 (Reuters) - Worldline Sa

* H1 net income group share 92.1 million euros ($101.17 million) versus 48.7 million euros year ago

* H1 operating margin before depreciation & amortization 117.2 million euros versus 105.7 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue 614.8 million euros versus 579.8 million euros year ago

* All 2016 objectives confirmed with guidance for revenue growth raised

* At the end of June 2016, backlog totaled 1.8 billion euros, stable at 1.5 years of revenue

* Group expects to achieve FY organic growth of its revenue, at constant scope and exchange rates, of above +3 pct

* Group has the ambition for 2016 to generate free cash flow of between 135 million euros and 140 million euros, including the exceptional cash-out linked to the acquisition costs (c. 12 million euros) related to Equens