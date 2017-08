BRIEF-Eutelsat confirms guidance

July 29 (Reuters) - Eutelsat Communications SA :

* Reports FY revenue of 1.53 billion euros ($1.69 billion)versus 1.48 billion euros a year ago

* FY EBITDA is 1.16 billion euros versus 1.13 billion euros a year ago

* FY net profit group share is 348.5 million euros versus 355.2 million euros a year ago

* Backlog at end FY is 5.6 billion euros versus 6.2 billion euros a year ago

* Confirms outlook; sees return to stable revenues in 2017-2018 with an ebitda margin above 75 percent and a growth of discretionary fcf

* Raises proposed dividend to 1.10 euros per share

* Confirms dividend policy