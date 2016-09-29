FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Hornbach Holding Q2 EBIT up at 76.0 mln euros
September 29, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hornbach Holding Q2 EBIT up at 76.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hornbach Holding Ag & Co KGaA :

* Group sales increased in Q2 by 6.8% to 1,070.5 million euros ($1.20 billion)

* H1 revenues up by 6.4% to 2,186.7 million euros

* EBIT increases in the Q2 by 2.2% to 76.0 million euros

* Q2 net income 50.9 million euros versus 52.8 million euros year ago

* Sales and earnings forecasts of Hornbach Group and Hornbach Baumarkt AG subgroup for the full year 2016/2017 were respectively confirmed by the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
