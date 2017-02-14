German stocks - Factors to watch on February 15
BERLIN, Feb 15 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
Feb 14 Audi AG:
* January sales down 13.5 percent at 124,000 deliveries
* January sales: China down 35.3 percent; USA up 11.4 percent; Europe up 3.1 percent Source text - bit.ly/2lL0hqD
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, Feb 15 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
TOKYO, Feb 15 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it was recalling all of the roughly 2,800 zero-emission Mirai cars on the road due to problems with the output voltage generated by their fuel cell system.
BEIJING, Feb 15 China's industry ministry released a second batch of green energy vehicles slated to be eligible for subsidies this year, although the pace of approvals has slowed amid increased oversight on the sector.