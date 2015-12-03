FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CEO of Poland's stock exchange resigns
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 3, 2015 / 5:46 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CEO of Poland's stock exchange resigns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych W Warszawie SA

* The Chief Executive of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, Pawel Tamborski, will resign from his position as of Dec. 31, the bourse said in a statement on Thursday.

* Tamborski became CEO in July 2014. The stock exchange is controlled by the Polish government, with the treasury ministry holding 51.76 percent of its shares.

* Poland’s conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) won an outright majority in the parliamentary election in November, raising questions over the future of managers in state-run firms.

* “In the relations between a company’s management and its shareholders the most important is trust. I’ve never been a politician. (...) I would not like the bourse to be a part of political games,” Tamborski said in a statement, without elaborating.

* Tamborski was a deputy treasury minister in the previous government and financial markets have speculated that the new government might want to replace him at the bourse. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.