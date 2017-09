Dec 10 (Reuters) - Bertrandt AG :

* FY 2014/2015 revenue 934.8 million euros ($1.03 billion) versus 870.6 million euros year ago

* FY result after income taxes 62.6 million euros versus 62.3 million euros year ago

* FY EBIT 91.6 million euros versus 89.1 million euros year ago

* To propose FY dividend increase from 2.40 euros to 2.45 euros per share Source text - bit.ly/1IGlbR0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9097 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)