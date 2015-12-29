BRIEF-Poland says amended bank asset tax to bring $1.14 bln next year

Dec 29 (Reuters) -

* If the bank and insurer asset tax is passed in its current form, it will bring 4.4 billion zlotys ($1.14 billion) into the 2016 budget, deputy Finance Minister Konrad Raczkowski said on Tuesday.

* Poland’s No.1 PKO lender will pay 870 million annually in asset tax, Raczkowski told the parliament.

* Polish state-controlled insurer PZU would pay 150 million zlotys annually, he added.

* Earlier on Tuesday, a member of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party said that it planned to amend the bank tax bill to exempt government bonds from the levy. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8659 zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Wiktor Szary)