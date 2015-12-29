FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Poland says amended bank asset tax to bring $1.14 bln next year
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 29, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poland says amended bank asset tax to bring $1.14 bln next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) -

* If the bank and insurer asset tax is passed in its current form, it will bring 4.4 billion zlotys ($1.14 billion) into the 2016 budget, deputy Finance Minister Konrad Raczkowski said on Tuesday.

* Poland’s No.1 PKO lender will pay 870 million annually in asset tax, Raczkowski told the parliament.

* Polish state-controlled insurer PZU would pay 150 million zlotys annually, he added.

* Earlier on Tuesday, a member of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party said that it planned to amend the bank tax bill to exempt government bonds from the levy. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8659 zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Wiktor Szary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.