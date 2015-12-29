FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poland says insurers' treasury bonds to not be exempt from asset tax
#Financials
December 29, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poland says insurers' treasury bonds to not be exempt from asset tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Poland’s PZU :

* Polish government bonds owned by insurance companies will not be exempt from the bank tax, unlike the ones owned by banks, deputy Finance Minister Konrad Raczkowski said on Tuesday.

* Earlier on Tuesday a member of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party said that it planned to amend the bank tax bill to exempt government bonds from the levy.

* If the bank and insurer asset tax is passed in its current form, it will bring 4.4 billion zlotys ($1.14 billion) into the 2016 budget, Raczkowski also said. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Wiktor Szary)

