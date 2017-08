Feb 3 (Reuters) - Metro Ag :

* Q1 EBIT before special items at 821 million euros ($882.74 million) versus reuters consensus for 829 million euros

* Q1 attributable net profit before special items at 381 million euros versus 367 million euros year ago

* Guidance confirmed for financial year 2016/17

* Management and supervisory boards of Metro have taken all preparatory decisions for the planned demerger Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)