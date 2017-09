March 21 (Reuters) - MD Medical Group Investments Plc :

* FY 2015 EBITDA 2.68 billion roubles ($38.81 million) versus 2.08 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2015 net profit 1.77 billion roubles versus 1.32 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2015 revenue 9.51 billion roubles versus 7.20 billion roubles year ago

* Says recommends 6.66 roubles per share as final dividend for 2015 Source text for Eikon:

